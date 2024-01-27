Trio leads Utah State to 90-84 overtime victory over Boise State

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Darius Brown II had 19 points, Josh Uduje and Ian Martinez scored 18 apiece and Utah State rallied past Boise State 90-84 in overtime on Saturday.

Brown added five assists for the Aggies (18-2, 6-1 Mountain West Conference). Uduje had six points in overtime and finished with six rebounds. Martinez made two 3-pointers, all eight of his free throws and his layup with one second left forced the extra period tied at 76.

The Broncos (14-6, 5-2) were led by Tyson Degenhart, who recorded 24 points and two steals. O’Mar Stanley added 20 points and nine rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Martinez scored eight points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 39-37. Utah State used an 11-1 second-half run to come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 50-47 with 13:33 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Brown scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.