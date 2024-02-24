Degenhart has 22, Boise State knocks off Wyoming 92-72

By The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 22 points in Boise State’s 92-72 win over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Degenhart shot 8 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (19-8, 10-4 Mountain West Conference). O’Mar Stanley scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Max Rice was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Cowboys (13-14, 6-8) were led in scoring by Sam Griffin, who finished with 16 points. Mason Walters added 15 points and three steals for Wyoming. Kael Combs also had 12 points and five assists.

Degenhart led the Broncos with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 51-36 at the break. Boise State pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 22 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.