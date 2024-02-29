Skip to Content
AP Idaho

Montana State wins 62-48 against Idaho

By
Published 9:47 PM

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III’s 14 points helped Montana State defeat Idaho 62-48 on Thursday night.

Ford added three steals for the Bobcats (13-16, 8-8 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Patterson scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Brandon Walker was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. Sam Lecholat also had 10.

Terren Frank finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (11-18, 5-11). EJ Neal added eight points for Idaho. In addition, Quinn Denker had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content