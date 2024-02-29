Montana State wins 62-48 against Idaho

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III’s 14 points helped Montana State defeat Idaho 62-48 on Thursday night.

Ford added three steals for the Bobcats (13-16, 8-8 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Patterson scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Brandon Walker was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. Sam Lecholat also had 10.

Terren Frank finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (11-18, 5-11). EJ Neal added eight points for Idaho. In addition, Quinn Denker had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.