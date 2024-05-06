Pocatello Water Week to focus on importance of water and environment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Water Department is holding its 30th Annual Open House during National Drinking Water Week from May 6 through May 9.

The event will be held at the Water Operations Facility located at 1889 North Arthur Avenue.

Open house hours are Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water Department staff will be joined by representatives from Water Pollution Control, Sanitation, Science & Environment and the Bannock County Landfill who are all dedicated to educating our community. The focus of Water Week is to educate our youth about the importance of water and the environment. This event provides valuable information to all citizens and is a learning experience they can use throughout their life.

Employees have constructed displays that demonstrate the following themes:

Water quality

Aquifer protection

Water conservation

Storm water

Wastewater treatment

Reuse and Recycling

During the last 30 years, there has been great support from within our community with approximately 61,800 children and adults in attendance.