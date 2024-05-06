Man arrested while hiding in Blackfoot trailer home

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A 37-year-old is now in custody after the Blackfoot Police Department found him in an unoccupied trailer home in Blackfoot on Sunday around 4 p.m.

While on patrol, an officer identified Justin M. Warr who was known to have an active felony warrant issued by the Idaho Department of Corrections Parole Commission. A Blackfoot police officer spotted Warr near the trailer park on South Broadway St. Upon making contact. He left his vehicle on foot and was believed to have entered one of the many unoccupied trailers.

Officers from the Blackfoot Police Department and deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, along with the cooperation of the trailer park owners and management, successfully located Warr inside a closet in one of the unoccupied trailers.

Police did bring a bulletproof shield and patrol rifles out of caution.

In addition to the active felony Idaho Department of Corrections felony warrant, he has been charged with a misdemeanor of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor of possession of marijuana.