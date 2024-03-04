Moody scores 22, Montana defeats Idaho State 79-65

By The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 22 points and Montana beat Idaho State 79-65 on Monday night.

Moody added five assists for the Grizzlies (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney scored 14 points apiece.

The Bengals (12-19, 7-11) were led by Kiree Huie with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Maleek Arington added 14 points and Brayden Parker scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.