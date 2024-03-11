Moody leads Montana past Portland State 87-81 in Big Sky quarterfinals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 27 points to propel Montana to an 87-81 victory over Portland State on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Montana (22-10), the highest remaining seed at No. 3, will play eighth-seeded Idaho State in Tuesday’s semifinals. No. 5 seed Montana State plays 10th-seeded Sacramento State in the other semifinal. Sac State knocked out top-seeded Eastern Washington after beating No. 9 seed Idaho in the first round.

Moody sank 9 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney added 18 points and Josh Vazquez scored 15.

KJ Allen finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Vikings (17-15). Jorell Saterfield came off the bench to score 19 before fouling out. Kendall Munson added 11 points and reserve Isaiah Johnson scored 10.

