1st trial in college admissions bribe scheme to head to jury

AP National Business

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The first trial in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal will soon be in the hands of the jury. Lawyers gave closing arguments Wednesday in the case against Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson. They are accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to help get their kids into college by falsely presenting them as athletic recruits. A prosecutor told jurors that the pair used money and lies to steal coveted admissions spots their kids couldn’t secure on their own. Defense attorneys say the men were duped by the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme and believed they were making legitimate donations.