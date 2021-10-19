Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule

By ZEKE MILLER and DAVID KOENIG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. Businesses are eager to see how and when companies will have to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. But the full enforcement deadline may not take effect until next year. The rule could carry penalties of about $14,000 per violation.