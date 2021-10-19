US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are laying out plans to let most Americans buy hearing aids without a prescription. Tuesday’s announcement is a long-awaited move intended to make the devices more accessible to millions of Americans with hearing problems. The Food and Drug Administration said the proposal would let people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss buy hearing aids at pharmacies and other stores. More than 15% of U.S. adults have trouble hearing. But only about one-fifth of people who can benefit from hearing aids use one. Getting a hearing aid and having it fitted can cost $5,000. Insurance coverage is limited, and Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids.