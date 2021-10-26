US McDonald’s workers strike to protest workplace harassment

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

McDonald’s workers in 12 U.S. cities walked off the job Tuesday to protest what they say is a continuing problem of sexual harassment and violence in the company’s stores. Organizers from the labor group Fight for $15 say several hundred workers were expected to participate in Chicago, Miami and other cities. McDonald’s plans to require sexual harassment training in all of its 40,000 stores worldwide starting in January. But some workers say that’s not enough. They cite a lawsuit filed last month by a teen employee who says she was raped by a McDonald’s store manager earlier this year.