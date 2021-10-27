France threats to block British fishing boats from ports

PARIS (AP) — France says it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses for French boats. France’s government also suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, a British Crown dependency that relies heavily on French electricity. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Dozens of other French boats did get such a license. Since the U.K. left the European Union earlier this year, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed.