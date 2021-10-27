Hard Rock considering two NYC-area casinos 8 miles apart

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one about 8 miles away in northern New Jersey. New York state has three remaining casino licenses to be awarded in the downstate region that includes New York City. Hard Rock chairperson Jim Allen said Tuesday that his Florida-based will express interest in December with New York state. But he says the company is not abandoning a plan to build a casino resort at the Meadowlands Racetrack just outside New York City. He says he believes both can succeed.