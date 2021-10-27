Italy hosts a climate-focused G20 as geopolitics shift

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. But the event isn’t business as usual. The leaders of Russia and China aren’t attending in person. There could be tensions as the leaders of the United States, Australia and France sit at the same table for the first time Australia decided to buy submarines from the U.S. instead of France. And in many ways, the two-day G-20 event is serving as a preamble to the bigger United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland that begins as soon as the Rome meeting ends.