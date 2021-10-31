US, EU say deal on tariffs a sign of rebuilt relationship

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The U.S. and European Union are celebrating a new agreement settling their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the deal Sunday during the Group of 20 summit in Rome. In 2018, the Trump administration slapped taxes on EU steel and aluminum, claiming threats to U.S. national security. Europeans and other allies were outraged by Donald Trump’s action, and many countered with tariffs on U.S-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.