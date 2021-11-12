Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:24 AM

Japan’s Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses. Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. said Friday it is separating its nuclear power business, including the decommissioning of the nuclear plant in Fukushima that suffered meltdowns in 2011, from its non-energy businesses. The energy infrastructure business will also include its sustainable energy and battery businesses. The other spinoff encompasses digital devices and storage operations. Toshiba will remain a third independent company, holding what’s left, such as its flash memory company Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Toshiba Tec Corp., which makes office equipment.  

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content