Lufthansa says it’s repaid German government’s pandemic aid

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa says it has repaid all the aid it received from the German government last year to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s biggest airline received a 9 billion euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company, which has long made clear that it wanted to pay back the aid quickly. Lufthansa said it was able to return the remaining money and cancel aid it hadn’t tapped on Friday. The company says it drew down about 3.8 billion euros of aid in total.