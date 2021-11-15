Energy summit in UAE after COP26 stresses fossil fuel demand

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Energy ministers from across the developing world gathered in the emirate of Abu Dhabi have stressed the need for continued investment in fossil fuel production. The annual ADIPEC petroleum conference on Monday comes just days after these same nations joined around 200 countries in accepting a compromise deal aimed at limiting rising global temperatures and curbing greenhouse emissions. Energy ministers from two key OPEC nations — the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — pointed to the rising price of natural gas and the energy crunch this has created in Europe and China as examples of what happens when demand outstrips supply.