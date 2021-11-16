‘Red Notice,’ ‘Squid Game’ top Netflix hours-watched metric

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-watched films and series by the amount of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have guessed. According to the streaming service’s new metric, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s “Red Notice,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has been watched for 148.7 million hours globally since it debuted Nov. 12 on Netflix. In the past week, the most popular series was “Narcos: Mexico,” with 50.3 million hours viewed. The first season of “Squid Game” ranks as Netflix’s most watched show or film ever, with 1.6 billion hours watched.