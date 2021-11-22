FAA proposes fines for alcohol-related incidents on planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are proposing more than $160,000 in fines against eight airline passengers over incidents involving alcohol. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that the biggest single fine tops $40,000 for a passenger who brought alcohol on the plane and drank it, smoked marijuana in the plane’s lavatory and sexually assaulted a flight attendant. The passenger was arrested after the Southwest Airlines plane landed in San Diego. The fines represent the latest salvo in the FAA’s attempt to crack down on unruly passengers on planes.