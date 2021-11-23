Millennial Money: It’s OK to not buy stuff on Black Friday

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

You’ll probably face heavy pressure from retailers to take advantage of Black Friday deals, but you get to choose what to buy and when. So aim to shop with intention, rather than in response to sales. Determine how much you can spend on holiday gifts in total and for each person on your shopping list. Then stick to the list. Try setting rules for yourself to limit impulse shopping, too, such as waiting an hour between seeing something you want and buying it. Or make this the year you and your family change the way you handle gifts. Set price caps, exchange names or give only homemade or experiential gifts.