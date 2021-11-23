Skip to Content
WHO Europe warns of possible surge in COVID deaths ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Europe office says projections show its 53-country region could face another 700,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic by next spring, topping 2 million in total. WHO Europe is based in Copenhagen and it also cited growing evidence of a decline in protection against infection and mild disease through vaccines. It said a “booster dose” should be given as a priority to the most vulnerable populations including people with weakened immune systems as well as people over age 60 and health care workers.

