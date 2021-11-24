Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans. Young has served as the office’s acting director for much of 2021. Biden’s first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration. Young would be the first Black woman to lead the office. Biden is expected to nominate Urban Institute think tank official Nani Coloretti as deputy director. If confirmed, Coloretti would be one of the highest Asian Americans in government and it’d be the first time the office is led by two women of color.