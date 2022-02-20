Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watch for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney advanced. The White House said President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as long as he refrains from launching an assault that U.S. officials say appears increasingly likely. Stocks capped a week of volatile trading on Wall Street with a broad sell-off Friday that left the major indexes with their second straight weekly loss.