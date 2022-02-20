Investor pushes McDonald’s to change the way it buys pork

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — An activist investor is trying to make McDonald’s change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald’s board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn is trying to change is that some pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates. McDonald’s vowed a decade ago to phase out using pork from suppliers who use such crates. McDonald’s says the company expects to source 85 to 90% of its U.S. pork from pigs not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of this year.