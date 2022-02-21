Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s power distribution operator says the deadly high winds that struck last week generated a record level of wind energy, covering some 30% of the demand in Poland, where most of the electricity comes from coal. But as the storm intensified over the weekend, destroying some power lines and switching off some wind turbines, power coming from wind farms fell to about half of that record level. That’s according to the power grid operator PSE. Four people have been killed in Poland since Wednesday by the storms that felled trees and tore off roofs.