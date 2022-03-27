Workers strike across India for labor rights, better pay

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of workers have begun a two-day strike across India to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and press their demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers. Labor unions want the government to provide universal social security coverage for workers in unorganized sectors, hike the minimum wage under a employment guarantee program and stop the privatization of public-sector banks. The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to sell state assets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says privatizing some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that asset sales would help raise money to boost growth. Organizers say more than 200 million workers are expected to join the strike.