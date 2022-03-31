Germany: 6 men held in alleged plan to sabotage power lines

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany have detained six men on suspicion of planning to sabotage overhead power lines and disrupt the country’s electricity supply. Police said hundreds of officers raided apartments in the southeastern town of Neumarkt on Wednesday and found several illegal guns and rifles as well as tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Bavarian police said Thursday that the behavior of the suspects suggests they belong to the “prepper” scene, which is a loose movement of people who believe in preparing for societal collapse. Police say they so far have “no concrete indications of terrorist motivations or a terrorist organization.”