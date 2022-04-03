Airlines cancel more than 3,300 US flights over weekend

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Airlines have canceled more than 3,300 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing bad weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal. The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights.