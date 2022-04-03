World shares mixed as calls mount for more Russia sanctions

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Global shares are mixed with European stocks mostly lower after a day of gains in Asia. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. London was little changed. Shanghai was closed for a holiday. Oil prices advanced while U.S. futures slipped. Shares in Hong Kong-traded Chinese companies surged after a report that regulators in Beijing have agreed to allow U.S. regulators full access to their audit of those that have shares listed in New York. Calls for more sanctions against Russia mounted as Ukraine said it would investigate alleged atrocities against civilians after invading troops pulled back from areas near the Ukrainian capital.