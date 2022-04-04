Ukrainian refugees find jobs, kindness, as they settle in

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Having escaped from Russian shelling, Ukrainian refugees are now focused on building new lives — temporarily or permanently. Countries neighboring their homeland, like Poland and Romania, are sparing no effort to help them integrate and feel needed in the new environment. In Warsaw, Nataliya Hibska, formerly the head of a private center for children’s development in Kharkiv, is building her new life after she found accommodation and a job as a cook through a private foundation. Some 625,000 refugees have obtained Polish ID numbers entitling them to free care and state services. In Romania, authorities are mindful of the various challenges that work can pose for refugee mothers and organize kindergartens, health assistance and other support for them.