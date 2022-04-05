EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a rule to finally ban asbestos, a carcinogen still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products that kills thousands of Americans every year. The proposal marks a major expansion of EPA regulation under a landmark 2016 law that overhauled rules governing tens of thousands of toxic chemicals in everyday products from household cleaners to clothing and furniture. The proposed rule would ban chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos that’s currently imported into the United States. The substance is found in products such brake linings and gaskets, chlorine bleach and sodium hydroxide, also known as caustic soda.