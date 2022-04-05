Sri Lankan president revokes emergency amid growing protests

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has revoked a days-old state of emergency after huge public protests demanded he resign over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resisted the calls even after governing party lawmakers said an interim government should replace his and failing to do so would make them responsible for violence. The emergency orders he revoked had given him sweeping authority to act in the interests of preserving public order, including suspending any laws and authorizing detentions. Huge public protests started over shortages of essential such as fuel and electricity, but now the demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his government.