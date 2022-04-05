Jury begins deliberations at US trial sparked by 1MBD fraud

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has started deliberating at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious $4.5 billion scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. The jurors worked briefly without reaching a verdict on Tuesday after receiving instructions from U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in federal court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors allege that former banker Roger Ng helped loot 1MDB by raising $6.5 billion for the fund through bond sales, then diverting $4.5 billion of it to himself and corrupt associates through bribes and kickbacks. Ng has pleaded not guilty.