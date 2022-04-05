Walgreens goes to trial in Florida lawsuit on opioids

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Most of the defendants in Florida’s lawsuit over the opioid epidemic have settled for more than $870 million, according to the state attorney general. One remains: Walgreens Co. is not giving up. A jury has been seated in Pasco County, Florida, just north of Tampa, to hear the state’s case against Walgreens, a huge drug store chain with outlets on streetcorners throughout the country. Opening statements are set for early next week. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company says it will not settle. In all, settlements, civil and criminal penalties in the opioid epidemic since 2007 have totaled over $45 billion, according to an Associated Press tally.