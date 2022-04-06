Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-ski resort president

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

The federal government has requested a five-year sentence for a former Vermont ski resort executive accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program. According to a sentencing memo filed Tuesday, William Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak Ski Resort, is requesting a sentence of home confinement. He and Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts, and two other men were indicted in 2019 over the failed plan to build the AnC Bio plant in Newport.