Six-days-a-week mail delivery saved; Biden signs Postal bill

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law plans for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service. The measure is meant to shore up the popular but beleaguered agency’s financial future and cement six-days-a-week mail delivery. The legislation cleared Congress last month after years of discussion and comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. Officials had repeatedly warned that without congressional action, the Postal Service would run out of cash by 2024. The final bill achieved rare, bipartisan support by scrapping some of the more controversial proposals to settle on core ways to save the service.