Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices is continuing despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. Bragg denied Thursday that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges. The district attorney said he couldn’t discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it’s over. New York’s attorney general also asked a court Thursday to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation.