Judge rules for Trump Organization in NYC golf course fight

By JENNIFER PELTZ and BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former President Donald Trump’s company can continue running a public golf course in New York City. Friday’s ruling says the city offered a baseless rationale for canceling the Trump Organization’s contract to run a public golf course in the Bronx after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Trump Organization is declaring the decision a victory and that the cancellation was a political vendetta. The city Law Department said it is disappointed in the decision and is reviewing legal options. The ruling sends the matter back to the city “for further proceedings.” It isn’t immediately clear what those might be.