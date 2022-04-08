Sri Lanka business leaders demand end to political impasse

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan business leaders are calling for an end to the country’s political instability amid public demands for the president to resign over alleged economic mismanagement, warning that failure to do so would lead to economic catastrophe. Leaders from 23 business associations told reporters Friday in the capital, Colombo, that they want lawmakers to “act responsibly and resolutely to implement remedial solutions to halt and then reverse the rapidly deteriorating situation.” The associations warned that their industries, which collectively earn around $16.7 billion annually through merchandise and service exports, would come to a standstill if the current situation continues. The Indian Ocean island nation is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades.