US intelligence satellite launched from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched into space from California. The NROL-85 satellite lifted off at 6:13 a.m. Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base aboard a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Vandenberg says it was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster. The Falcon’s first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles. The NRO only described the NROL-85 satellite as a “critical national security payload.”