Feds: Michigan man left nooses, notes mocking BLM movement

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A retired Michigan optometrist faces federal charges for allegedly leaving nooses and notes mocking the Black Lives Matter movement inside a couple’s truck and near or inside stores as well as placing threatening phone calls. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 61-year-old Kenneth David Pilon, of Saginaw, is charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities — a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fines. Threatening calls were made to Starbucks stores in Michigan. An FBI special agent writes in an affidavit that the charges allege that Pilon “intimidated and attempted to intimidate citizens from participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly.” The Associated Press left a message Thursday for Pilon’s lawyer requesting comment.