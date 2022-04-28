UK delays post-Brexit border checks until end of 2023

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain is postponing until the end of 2023 some checks on imports from the European Union that are required under post-Brexit trade rules. The U.K government is citing economic disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Thursday’s announcement marks the fourth time the U.K. has delayed checks it agreed to as part of its divorce deal with the EU. Britain left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020. Imports from the bloc are now supposed to be subject to the same checks as goods from everywhere else in the world. But the British government said measures that were due to take effect from July 1 won’t begin until the end of next year. And then in amended form.