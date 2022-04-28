Workers strike to pressure Sri Lankan president to step down

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Businesses are closed, teachers absent and public transportation interrupted as Sri Lankans heeded a call for a general strike. Thursday’s action is intended to pressure the president to step down over a growing economic and political crisis. Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy with huge foreign debts and a lack of foreign currency, causing shortages of imported essential goods like fuel and food. Protesters who have crowded the streets for weeks hold President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his powerful family responsible. Government officials say they have been discussing rescue plans.