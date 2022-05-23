Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:59 AM

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work. The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content