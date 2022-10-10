Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline. Officials say flights have not been affected. A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day. He says IT and security people are investigating. It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted. A spokeswoman says LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration. Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyberattacks against state government websites across the country.

By The Associated Press

