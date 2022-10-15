Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months. The vote signaled another win for the labor movement, which has been gaining momentum since the pandemic. A preliminary tally shows 56 workers at the store voted to be represented by The Communications Workers of America, while 32 voted against it. Worker discontent has triggered labor movements at several major companies in the U.S. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered tensions over sick leave policies, scheduling, safety and other issues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.