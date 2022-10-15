Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. On Friday, senior U.S. officials confirmed that SpaceX and Musk had asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the Starlink service, which provides broadband internet via more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellits. Starlink has provided key battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its defense against Russia’s February invasion , U.S. officials said.

