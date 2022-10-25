Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have proposed fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California. The Zogg fire in Shasta County destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. The California Public Utilities Commission said in its proposed order Tuesday that PG&E failed to remove two failing trees flagged for removal. One fell into a distribution line and started the fire. PG&E says in a statement that it is reviewing the proposed order. It can either comply or request a hearing. PG&E has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charged by the Shasta County district attorney’s office.

