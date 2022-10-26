Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs

Boeing is reporting a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter because of higher costs related to several government programs including building new Air Force One presidential planes. The company said Wednesday that the adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. The revenue fell far short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered huge losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One and other programs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.